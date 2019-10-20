GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Lolly is a 5 year old Labrador retriever mix. She came to the shelter on December 29 of 2018, so she is one of our longest residents and it’s time for her to get a home of her own.



Lolly is a quiet, gentle soul. She’s a very laid back dog who would love nothing more than to be a couch potato with you. She does love walks, but she walks slowly and spends lots of time sniffing around, so she’d be great for a person who is looking for a dog who keeps it in slow gear when she walks. Lolly is very loving and would like a low-key household.



Lolly is heartworm positive, but the shelter has a Have-a-Heart program to pay for the heartworm treatment. After she finishes that, she’ll need to be on the heartworm preventative for the rest of her life to keep that healthy status.

Lolly’s adoption fee is $50 which covers her spay, up-to-date vaccines, and microchipping.

If you’re looking for a calm, quiet, easy-going dog to be your new best friend, come to Guilford County Animal Shelter and meet Lolly. She’s ready to go home today.