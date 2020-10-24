2 the rescue: Meet Lundy

This hound is on the hunt for his forever family!

Meet Lundy.

Our friends with Burlington Animal Services say he's a tree walker hound on the hunt for a family of his own.

We're told he's very friendly and gets along with kids, other dogs and even some cats.

Staff at the shelter say he will need a little help refining his leash walking skills and he requires some housetraining, but it's nothing a little patience can't handle.

Lundy is neutered and is up to date on all of his shots.

If you're interested in meeting up with him, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment to meet this sweet boy. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.

They'd love to connect him with his forever home.