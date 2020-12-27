2 the rescue: Meet Mandy

Meet Mandy.
Our friends with Guilford County Animal Shelter says she's an 8-year-old Labrador mix.
She weighs in at about 42 pounds.
Shelter staff says she arrived as a stray this month.
She does have a couple health hurdles so her future family will need to be able to help her fully recover.
Mandy is a shelter staff and volunteer favorite.
The shelter would love nothing more than to find her a home for the new year.
If you want to take Mandy home, reach out to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Let's get Mandy adopted!