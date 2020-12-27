2 the rescue: Meet Mandy

You can't invite all your loved ones over for the holidays, but you can welcome this pet!

Meet Mandy.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Shelter says she's an 8-year-old Labrador mix.

She weighs in at about 42 pounds.

Shelter staff says she arrived as a stray this month.

She does have a couple health hurdles so her future family will need to be able to help her fully recover.

Mandy is a shelter staff and volunteer favorite.

The shelter would love nothing more than to find her a home for the new year.

If you want to take Mandy home, reach out to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.