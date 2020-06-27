2 the rescue: Meet Marmaduke

Meet your new best friend and sidekick!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Marmaduke!

He's a super handsome 3-year-old boy who would love to be your new sidekick and best friend!

This happy, friendly boy came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and has quickly become a staff favorite. Marmaduke is playful and energetic, but settles down easily and has a fairly mellow temperament.

He is a good size boy at 75 pounds and would probably love a fenced yard and perhaps some kids to play with. Marmaduke is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to bound into your life today!