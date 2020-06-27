2 the rescue: Meet Marmaduke

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Marmaduke!
He's a super handsome 3-year-old boy who would love to be your new sidekick and best friend!
This happy, friendly boy came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and has quickly become a staff favorite. Marmaduke is playful and energetic, but settles down easily and has a fairly mellow temperament.
He is a good size boy at 75 pounds and would probably love a fenced yard and perhaps some kids to play with. Marmaduke is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to bound into your life today!
If you would like to meet Marmaduke, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to arrange a virtual meet and greet. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.