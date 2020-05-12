2 the Rescue: Meet Max

An older dog looking for his retirement home. Very lovable!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Max.

He's around 8 or 9 years old.

Our friends with Burlington Animal Services say senior dogs can make awesome pets because they already know how to behave and typically don't require as much as younger dogs do.

We're told Max was adopted back in May, but his new person had to give him up reluctantly.

He's looking for his final forever home.

We're told he's house trained, crate trained and pretty laid back.

Max enjoys walks, hikes and spending quality time with you on the sofa.

If you're interested, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

Visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.