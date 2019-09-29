GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meeko is a black and white labrador retriever mix. He is a 2 years old, neutered male who is heartworm positive. Meeko is eligible to have his heartworm treatments paid for and is ready to go home today through our foster to adopt Have a Heart program.

Meeko was picked up as a stray and has been at the shelter since April and wants nothing more than a new family to call his own. He is a very loving dog that wants to cuddle and will make someone a great lap dog. He can also be energetic and loves long walks.