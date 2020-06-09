2 the rescue: Meet Melodie

She's just as sweet as her name and she's looking for a forever home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Melodie.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she's a sweet girl who's ready to start a new chapter.

We're told she would make for a great walking buddy and snuggle pup during TV time.

She needs a loving family who's comfortable with keeping her indoors and showering her with plenty of treats and attention.

She is spayed, current on all shots and ready to be your newest family member.

If you’d like to meet her, just email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.

All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.