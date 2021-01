This sweet girl is hoping you’ll open your home and your heart to her love!

Meet Michaela.

Our friends with the Animal and Adoption and Rescue Foundation says she's very sweet and social.

Her foster mom calls her "Chula-long-kitty" because of the way she stretches her limbs.

We're told she loves to purr and let you know she's around plus, she's easy going.

She gets along with other cats and dogs, but she prefers a home without children.