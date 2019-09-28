BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Milli, a very sweet 3 year old girl who needs a very special home and family. Milli came to us as a stray and seems to have considerable separation anxiety.

She will need to be in a home where someone will be with her always. A secure fenced yard will also be necessary.

Milli is extremely sweet and loving, and will make a wonderful companion for the right person, but needs someone who will be patient in teaching her to trust and feel secure.

She is spayed, current on shots and ready to find her forever home and person at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.