Brunch will be a lot sweeter with Mimosa in your corner. Adopt her today!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Mimosa!

If those big beautiful eyes don't win you over, that name surely will.

Our friends with the Animal Rescue and Foster Program say she's a sweetheart and she's ready to find a home with her forever family.

If Mimosa's dreamy eyes are pulling at your heart strings, reach out to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro.

Give them a call at (336) 574-9600.