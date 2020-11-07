2 the rescue: Meet Misha

She is a real beauty. Let's find her a home!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Misha.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad tell us she's a 1-year-old affectionate cat with a calm and shy personality.

She does well with adults and kids, but is shy around other cats, so she would probably do best in a home where she is the only cat.

Misha came to the SPCA with six kittens who have now all been adopted and it is now her turn to have the same comfort.

Maybe you and your family are the ones meant to provide a wonderful home.

If you think Misha would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro. It's at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Monday.

Interested in adopting Misha? Visit triadspca.org and submit an application or call 336-375-3222.