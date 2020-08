She's got a whole lot of love to give. Adopt her today!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Nelli.

She's a one-year-old gentle cat who loves attention.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say she was brought to them with her kitten Natalie who's since been adopted.

Now, she's ready to find her own forever home.

We're told she's friendly and does well with other cats.

If you're interested in adopting Nelli, reach out the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.