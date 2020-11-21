2 the rescue: Meet Nova

This starry-eyed, sweet girl has a love that's out of this world!

This is Nova.

Our friends with Burlington Animal Services say she's a Catahoula mix.

They tell us that breed is known for their beautiful coats.

Nova is house trained and crate trained, but she'll need plenty of exercise every day.

A fenced-in property would be ideal.

Nova is a part of the working breed class, so if she's not kept busy or given a job to do, she might get a little antsy and get into trouble.

If you're interested in Nova, reach out to Burlington Animal Services at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.

Burlington Animal Services' Home for the Holidays adoption special starts today and runs through December 31.