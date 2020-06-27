2 the rescue: Meet Penny

Full of energy and the sweetest dog you'll meet!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Penny!

She's an eight-year- old hound mix. She's extremely loving and loves to be cuddled with.

She has a sweet nature and joyful disposition and she also has a good amount of energy, but at the same time she is easy to handle. It would be best for her to go into a home with a fenced in yard.

Penny is looking for that special someone or family to take her under their wing and give her a wonderful and forever home. Maybe that permanent residence is yours.

If you think Penny would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro at 3163 Hines Chapel Road. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Monday.