2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Paris

This Playful Kitty Could Spring Into Your Heart (and home)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Paris! She's a lovely and playful Tabby kitten.

Our friends at the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation say she must be preparing to be in the Olympics as you can catch her leaping in the air when playing with her toys.

They say she does have asthma, but she's a point where she doesn't need medication. Paris would appreciate a non-smoking home to stay healthy.