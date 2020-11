This sweet boxer wants to be a part of your family celebrations this holiday season.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Here's Pinto.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say he's a 3-year-old boxer mix.

He's about 50 pounds.

We're told Pinto is well-mannered and gets along with other dogs.

He's enjoys walks and is doing well with leash training.

If you're interested in Pinto, reach out to the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3400

They'd love to connect Pinto with a forever family.