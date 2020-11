Snuggle buddy alert! Bring him home with you for the holidays!

Meet Pippin.

He is a 2 year old Chihuahua mix.

Staff with SPCA of the Triad says he's very timid at first, but once you get him in your arms, he really warms up to you.

If Pippin seems like the right pet for you, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro on 3163 Hines Chapel Road.

You can fill out an application on triadspca.org.