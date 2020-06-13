2 the rescue: Meet Priscilla

She's the whole package, sweet and friendly!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Priscilla.

She's 3 years old with a loving personality.

She warms up to anyone immediately. Priscilla really is the whole package. Not only does she love people, but she also gets along with other cats.

This sweet girl deserves all the love and affection she can get in a new and forever home. Maybe her future is meant to be with you and your family.

If you think Miss Priscilla is the right fit for you, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad facility in Greensboro at 3163 Hines Chapel Road.

Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..

The office is closed on Monday.