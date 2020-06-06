2 the rescue: Meet Ralphie

He's your new partner in adventure! Help him find his forever home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Ralphie.

He's a four-year-old boxer mix.

Here's why he just might be the right family pet for you.

He is sweet and friendly and very attentive.

While Ralphie would probably do best being the only pet in a home, he loves his person and will attach himself to you very quickly.

He is also easy to handle and does very well on a leash.

This loyal guy is searching for his new family and maybe yours is the one for him.

If you think Ralphie would make a great addition to your home, come and meet him at the SPCA of the Triad facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.and Sunday 12 p.m.to 4 p.m.

The office is closed on Monday.