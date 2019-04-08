GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheba is a sweet 1.5-year-old Shepherd mix who's owner surrendered her to the shelter on July 19 due to a change in the family’s circumstance where they were unable to continue to take care of her.

Sheba is an energetic, playful girl who still needs to learn some manners, but takes direction well.

She would do better with a family with a fenced-in backyard where she can channel her energy. Families with older children would be better suited for Sheba due to her playful exuberance.

She walks well on the leash and knows basic commands. Sheba would be a great workout buddy for trail walks. Sheba is fully vetted and heart-worm negative.

She is spayed, micro-chipped and waiting to go home with a fun-filled family today! If you're interested in adopting Sheba, call the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3400.