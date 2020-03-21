BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Sirius!

He's a sweet, loving boy who has been waiting far too long for his person to come adopt him!

This wonderful boy sure could use a break.

He came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray back in August and from the looks of it, he likely did not have a great life before that.

Although he has a scar on his back, it causes no discomfort or issues for him.

Sirius is about 2 years old and is simply a nice, happy and easy-going boy who really likes all people.

He walks nice on leash and is well-behaved indoors, especially when he gets belly rubs and a pork chomp to chew on!

Sirius is not fond of other animals and would be most successful and happiest in a home with no other 4-legged animals.

Sirius is neutered, has received heart worm treatment, is current on vaccinations and is so very ready to start the spring season in a loving forever home!

To meet Sirius, please email us at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment.

RELATED: 2 the rescue: Meet Dior

RELATED: 'God's hands wrapped completely around her': Large tree falls on a mobile home, pins 23-month-old girl

RELATED: 2 the rescue: Meet the boys!

RELATED: 2 the rescue: Meet Kandy