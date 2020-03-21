BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Sirius!

He's  a sweet, loving boy who has been waiting far too long for his person to come adopt him! 

This wonderful boy sure could use a break. 

He came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray back in August and from the looks of it, he likely did not have a great life before that. 

Although he has a scar on his back, it causes no discomfort or issues for him. 

Sirius is about 2 years old and is simply a nice, happy and easy-going boy who really likes all people. 

He walks nice on leash and is well-behaved indoors, especially when he gets belly rubs and a pork chomp to chew on! 

Sirius is not fond of other animals and would be most successful and happiest in a home with no other 4-legged animals. 

Sirius is neutered, has received heart worm treatment, is current on vaccinations and is so very ready to start the spring season in a loving forever home!  

To meet Sirius, please email us at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment. 

