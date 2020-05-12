2 the Rescue: Meet Smudge

As cute as a button! The cutest kitty on the block!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Smudge.

Staff with SPCA of the Triad say he's one of the sweetest cats at the shelter.

They say his handsome tuxedo coat goes well with his fantastic personality.

We're told Smudge actually enjoys approaching you and offering hugs.

He's about 2 years old and he's anxiously waiting to be adopted.

If you'd love to provide a forever family to Smudge, reach out to our friends with SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

They'd love to set up a meet-and-greet.

You can fill out an application for Smudge on triadspca.org or call 336-375-3222. Once you're approved, you've got the green light to meet Smudge in person.