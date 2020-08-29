2 the rescue: Meet Snickers

You won't be able to resist taking this sweet little guy home. Let's get Snickers adopted!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Meet Snickers.

The Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation says he's house trained and gets along well with other cats.

Snickers and his brother Gizmo were found a few years ago in rough condition, but have grown to be healthy boys.

We're told Snickers is a quiet, but playful little guy.

They say he enjoys spending time with his brother Gizmo and the other foster cats, but also enjoys time with his foster mom.

He'd love to be a part of your family.

If you're interested in adopting Snickers, reach out the Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation in Winston-Salem at aarfws.org.