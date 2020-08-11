2 the rescue: Meet Bates

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say he's a big puppy at heart.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Bates.

He's a 3-year-old black Great Dane Mix.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say he's a big puppy at heart and explores the shelter as if it's new to him every day.

We're told he's a very friendly and active dog who enjoys working on behavior skills and training.

Bates is heartworm positive and that stacks the odds against him for finding a home.

Know that this is a curable condition and he cannot spread it to other animals or people.

Bates is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

Please consider giving this wonderful dog a home to call his own.

If you'd like to give Bates a forever home, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services.

You'll need to set up an appointment through them for a meet-and-greet.