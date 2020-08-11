2 the rescue: Meet Speedy

Bring joy to your fall season with this sweetheart!

Meet Speedy.

He's a 5-year-old Plott Hound mix.

Our friends with Davidson County Animal Shelter say he's a sweet boy with a lot of energy to burn.

They say Speedy would enjoy an active family and a fenced in yard.

We're told he does well with other dogs but they always recommend you to bring your current dog for a meet and greet.

If you're interested in meeting Speedy, reach out to the Davidson County Animal Shelter in Lexington at (336)357-0805.

They'd love to connect him to a forever family.