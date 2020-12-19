2 the rescue: Meet Sunsee

She wants nothing more than for Santa to gift her a loving home this Christmas!

Meet Sunsee.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say she's a very happy and high-spirited 1-year-old girl.

Sunsee is friendly and energetic, so she will need plenty of exercise every day. She is good with kids, other dogs and cats, and she loves to cuddle.

She will need a little help housing training and crate training, but she's a smart girl who'll catch on with time.

Sunsee is spayed and current on her vaccines and she is ready to go home today!

If you would like to meet this sweet girl and adopt her, go to Burlington Animal Services' website to schedule an appointment at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.