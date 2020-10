This kitten may be small, but he has a lot of love to share!

Meet Little Tate.

Staff with SPCA of the Triad say he's a 3-month old playful kitten.

He's anxiously waiting for his new and forever home to call his own. Maybe Tate is meant to be the new family member in your home that you have been looking for.

If you'd like to set up a meet and greet, just contact the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

Visit triadspca.org to submit an application or call 336-375-3222.

They're waiting to hear from you and so is Little Tate!