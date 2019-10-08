GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Thor. Thor is a five year old male boxer mix. He has been at the center since May. Why is Thor being overlooked? He has a very sweet temperament. Thorhas been part of a training program called People and Paws for Hope. He has learned to sit and stay, walks well on a leash, and loves to play with toys. Thor has been looking for his new home. Maybe you are the family Thor has been waiting for.

If you think Thor could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet him at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Thor? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.