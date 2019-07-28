Pancake is a super-sweet 12-year-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the shelter on July 5 as a stray. We think he’s about 12 years old. Even though he’s a senior dog, he’s still got a lot of pep in his step!

Pancake is an easy-going, calm, gentle dog who seems to like other dogs. He would make a great family dog or would be wonderful for someone who wants a quiet, calm companion. He is really easy to walk on a leash. He doesn’t pull, but he does love going out for walks and sniffing around. As you can see, he’s got a pound or two to lose, so he would like to have someone take him out for some gentle exercise. Then he’ll be happy to cuddle up on the sofa and watch TV with you.

Pancake is heartworm positive but qualifies for heartworm treatment with our Have A Heart program. After successful completion of the heartworm treatment, Pancake will need to be on monthly heartworm preventative for the rest of his life to maintain that healthy status. Because Pancake is a senior dog, his adoption fee is $25 which covers his neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and micro-chipping.

If you’d like a calm, gentle new best friend, come to Guilford County Animal Shelter and meet Pancake. He’s ready to go home with you!