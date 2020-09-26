2 the Rescue: Meet Panda

Not the panda you may be thinking of, but just as cute!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Panda.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say she's a 5-month-old friendly girl who loves getting petted and seems to enjoy being picked up.

We're told Panda is very lively and alert.

They say she's more than ready to start a new life with a family who's prepared to take in a new kitten.

Maybe Panda will be the perfect addition to your home this fall.

If you're interested in adopting Panda, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro by calling 336-375-3222.

You can also visit triadspca.org to submit an application.

SPCA of the Triad is operating by appointment only so make sure you fill out the application on their website.

An appointment will be made once you're approved.