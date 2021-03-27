2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Detective!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Detective! He's about 8 years old and is looking for a cozy place to enjoy his senior years.
Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's friendly and easygoing.
He currently lives in a foster home. His foster mom says he getting along well with his house training.
They also say he would love a fenced-in yard where he can explore and play, and of course, he wants a family who includes him in their daily lives.
Detective is 33 Ibs., neutered, and up to date on his shots.
If he's solved the mystery of what's missing in your home, book an appointment to meet Detective at Burlington Animal Services.