2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Detective!

An Easygoing Dog Ready To Spend Time With You.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Detective! He's about 8 years old and is looking for a cozy place to enjoy his senior years.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's friendly and easygoing.

He currently lives in a foster home. His foster mom says he getting along well with his house training.

They also say he would love a fenced-in yard where he can explore and play, and of course, he wants a family who includes him in their daily lives.

Detective is 33 Ibs., neutered, and up to date on his shots.