2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Murphy!

A sweet hound ready to join your family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Murphy! He's a sweet nine-month-old hound puppy. He only has vision in one eye but that doesn't stop him from enjoying his favorite games like fetch and tug of war.

Our friends at the Animal and Adoption Rescue Foundation (AARF) say he's crate trained and knows how to go to the door when he's ready for an escorted bathroom break.

Murphy will be a great addition to a family with children and other dogs. The AARF says they are unsure how he responds around cats. Murphy will do best in a fenced yard. They say apartments and condos don't work well for hounds.