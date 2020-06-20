2 the rescue: Meet Buttercup

This sweet kitty is just looking for her forever home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Buttercup.

Buttercup is a 1-year-old sweet and loving girl full of personality and a lot of playful energy.

This frisky girl loves to be around people and she will attach herself to someone very quickly. Buttercup's looks are also an additional asset to her personality with her butterscotch and white coloring.

She is awaiting her new and forever home. Maybe Buttercup will be a new permanent family member to fill that empty space in your home.

If you think Buttercup is right for you, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.

Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The office is closed on Monday.