x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

pets

2 the rescue: Meet Liberty

Help this sweet kitty find her fur-ever home!
Credit: SPCA of the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Liberty. 

Liberty is a two-year-old sweet and loving girl. 

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say while a little shy, she loves attention. 

She has a very long and pretty black coat which definitely makes her stand out. 

Liberty is ready to end this summer in a forever home. Maybe you could give her a chance to be your new family member.

If you think Liberty would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro. 

Interested in adopting Liberty? 

Visit triadspca.org and submit an application or call 336-375-3222.