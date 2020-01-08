2 the rescue: Meet Liberty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Liberty.
Liberty is a two-year-old sweet and loving girl.
Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say while a little shy, she loves attention.
She has a very long and pretty black coat which definitely makes her stand out.
Liberty is ready to end this summer in a forever home. Maybe you could give her a chance to be your new family member.
If you think Liberty would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.
Interested in adopting Liberty?
Visit triadspca.org and submit an application or call 336-375-3222.