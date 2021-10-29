Meet Kodi: 2 the Rescue

Kodi has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for over a month and is in need of a fur-ever home! Her caretakers said, she is a great dog and loves people. Kodi would do best in a home with dogs her own size or larger. She would also love an active family that could take her on hikes with them. Caretakers said, Kodi isn't overly active but she does like to go for walks. If you would like to meet her, reach out to Davidson County Animal Shelter.

Kodi's adoption fee is $75. She's spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartwarm negative, and microchipped.