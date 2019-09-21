GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bob, such a common name for such a unique cat. Bob is a one year old male domestic shorthair. He has a great personality and is very sweet natured. Bob's most unique feature is his ears.

We do not know how they came to look like they do but they seem to have holes in them which gives him a very awesome look. Come to our facility and meet Bob. He could be just the kitty you are looking for to add to your family.

Interested in adopting Bob? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.