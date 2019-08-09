RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Yuri is an 8 year old neutered male Border Collie mix whose owner is very ill. Yuri has been the light of her life and her constant companion. He misses his human mom very much.

Yuri is playful and affectionate, housetrained and well behaved. He walks well on a leash and is a great car rider. He is a cuddle bug and loves his toys. He weighs about 50 pounds and is a couch potato.

Yuri does NOT approve of cats (!) and prefers to be the only dog. He is heart worm negative and up to date on all shots.

If you are looking to make this sweet boy Yuri a part of your family. please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about your Yuri or any of our adoptable animals, give us a call at 336-953-0925.