GREENSBORO, N.C. —

This little cutie is Ben. He is a five year old male chihuahua mix. Ben and his sister Maybell were surrendered to us by their owners because they were unable to take care of them anymore. Now they have been given a chance for a new home to continue to get the love they so deserve. Ben is still a little shy and may take some time to warm up to someone new but we encourage you to come out and meet this sweet baby. Maybe Ben can fill the space in your heart you need to fill.

If you think Ben could be the best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Ben? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.