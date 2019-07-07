RANDLEMAN, N.C. —

Gregory is a very affectionate 6 month old black male with golden eyes. He loves to be picked up and held.

He is very gentle and does not use his claws. Gregory was rescued with his two brothers and his sister and would love to be adopted with one of them. They were sick and hungry and cold and wet.

Gregory loves other cats and dogs. He cries if he is alone and needs at least one animal buddy. Gregory could be your own personal little Panther when you are watching the Carolina Panthers!

Who knows, he may even have moves like Sir Purr. If you are interested in adopting Gregory, please visit our website:www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. For questions, give us a call at 336-953-092