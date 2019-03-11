RANDLEMAN, N.C. — JoeJoe is a one year old Great Pyrenees mix. He is approximately 50 lbs. His fur is somewhat fluffy.! He has been neutered and is heartworm negative. JoeJoe gets along great with dogs of all sizes. He has not been around kitties.

JoeJoe is very smart and easily trained. He just wants to please. A yard with a fence would be a plus for him to get out and romp. He is not to fond of a leash, or something around his neck, but this could be worked on.

He is calm and rides great in a car as well.

He likes to be hugged and picked up. He is good with kids. If you are interested in adopting JoeJoe, our gentle boy please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application.

If you have questions about JoeJoe or any of our adoptable animals, please give us,a call at 336-953-0925.

The Animal Awareness Society