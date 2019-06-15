GREENSBORO, N.C. — This cutie is Little Man. Little Man is a five year old male dachshund mix. Just the right size if you are looking for a small dog to fit on your lap and cuddle with. Little Man loves to take walks and does well on a leash. He has a very playful side for his age yet has a very relaxing nature. Maybe Little Man will fit right into the void you have been trying to fill.

If you think Little Man could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Little Man? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.