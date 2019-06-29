GREENSBORO, N.C. — This sweet girl is Pearl. Found on the street as a stray we tried all avenues to find her owner but had no luck.

The SPCA took her into our program to find her a new place to call home. Pearl has a great personality for an old girl and still has a lot of spunk. She does well in her crate and though there is a time of adjustment in a new environment should do okay at home too.

Pearl does well on a leash and loves to take strolls in the field. Maybe you can find it in your heart to give Pearl the family she so greatly deserves.

If you think Pearl could be the best friend you have been looking for then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Pearl? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.