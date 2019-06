GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Pita Pocket! She's a ball of energy and ready to play! She's a labrador retriever mix and about 2 years old with a beautiful black coat.

You may think she's a high energy dog, but she just wants to play and show you that she'd make a great companion.

She's got so much love and energy to share.

If you'd like to adopt Pita Pocket you can find her at the Guilford County Animal Services on Wendover or call them at (336)641-3400.