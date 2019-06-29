GREENSBORO, N.C. — For all the pet lovers who were hoping to adopt Pearl we have an update for you. Pearl's story has a happy ending as she's been reunited with her owner! The SPCA emailed Ed Matthews with the good news over the weekend!

The SPCA says Pearl's owner has been in the hospital in ICU for over 30 days. The neighbor was taking care of the dog when she got away from them. Pearl couldn't be found after a thorough search. The owner's sister saw the posting for pet of the week and knew right away that Pearl was her brother's dog. Pearl was microchipped but the phone number was not a working number so verification of ownership was done through the microchip information.

Pearl's owner came to the recently to pick her up. She is no longer up for adoption. Glad you're back home, Pearl!