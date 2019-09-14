GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —

When we went in to take a picture of this sweetheart for her post, as you can see, she just struck a pose. This is Tulip. Tulip is a one and a half year old female domestic shorthair. We took her and her babies into our rescue and now that her mothering duties are over Tulip is ready to find her new home. She loves affection and will give a lot of affection in return. Maybe Tulip is the new family member you have been looking for.

Interested in adopting Tulip? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.