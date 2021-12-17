Meet Whitman: 2 the Rescue

Whitman would like to brighten up your day! Our friends at Rockingham County Animal Shelter said he's a dapper gentleman searching high for his perfect family. Whitman's dream family would enjoy hiking or other outdoor activities and would have at least one other doggie friend for him to play with. Whitman is neutered, heartworm negative, up-to-date on vaccinations, and ready to go home the day of adoption. Reach out to Rockingham County Animal Shelter to learn more about its adoption fees and how you could bring Whitman home for a great price!