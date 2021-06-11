Meet Bozley: 2 the Rescue

If you’re looking for a handsome, fun, and entertaining friend, look no further than Bozley! He is a 2-year-old boy who would love to make his way into your heart and home. Bozley is friendly, loving, and he enjoys long walks where he can meet new people. He recently enjoyed an outing and his date said he was an absolute angel! Bozley is strong and athletic, and he will need a yard with a tall and secure fence. He does not do well with cats, so that needs to be a consideration. But if you are willing to give him some daily exercise and include him in your daily life, Bozley will make a wonderful and loving companion for a lucky person or family. If you’d like to meet this sweet guy, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website and schedule an appointment.