Meet Basil: 2 the Rescue

Let's get Basil adopted!

Basil is a volunteer and staff favorite at the SPCA. He is a joy to spend time with and take for walks. His caretakers say he is a very sweet boy with a lot of love to give. Basil is very playful and would also enjoy having another doggy friend in his forever home, specifically one his size.

His best friend at the SPCA was just recently adopted, so now it's his turn! Basil enjoys exerting his energy through a lot of playtimes, running, or long walks, so he would do best in a home with someone who can provide this exercise for him.

After getting his energy out, Basil becomes a laidback boy who just wants to relax and spend quality time with his trustworthy humans. Basil can initially be a little hesitant and shy with strangers but warms up quickly once he realizes making new friends isn't so bad!