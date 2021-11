Polaar is a sweet 2-year-old German Shepherd and Husky mix who would make the best guardian and companion. The Triad of the SPCA said, he is a happy and energetic guy but is also very well-mannered. They said, Polaar is very smart, knows his basic commands, and is great on a leash. His caretakers said, he is protective over his home and his humans and would make the perfect best friend.