Meet Bruno: 2 the Rescue

Meet Bruno, a super handsome 2-year-old pup, waiting patiently for his fur-ever home! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he is a happy, fun-loving guy who is full of personality and energy. Bruno's caretakers say he will be happiest in a home where he is given plenty of daily activity and attention. He can be picky about his canine friends, so if you have another dog, we encourage a meet and greet before adopting. Bruno is neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and is ready to start the next chapter in his life. If you’d like to meet sweet Bruno, just visit Burlington Animal Services’ website to schedule an appointment today!